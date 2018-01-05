In this article





















Hypnosis





As well as this if you’re suffering from insomnia due to your depression, Caroline says: “Depending on the severity of the depression there are lots of natural ways to try and combat depression without medication - hypnosis can help. Especially when people are reluctant to talk to about their issues or depression.”As well as this if you’re suffering from insomnia due to your depression, hypnosis can ease these symptoms.

