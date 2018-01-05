>
How to deal with depression without medication
  
Alpha-Stim
The idea of having electricity strapped to your head might fill you with panic but don’t worry, the Alpha-Stim is not dangerous.

In fact this contraption comes highly recommended by Dr. Chris Steele MBE and resident Doctor for ITV’s This Morning and can be used for pain relief, stress, depression, anxiety and insomnia - a lot of the symptoms of depression.

Caroline says: “The Alpha-Stim boosts the brains natural electricity and feel good factor and lessens anxiety.

This can have a significant effect over time. Use it a couple of times a day for 20 minutes half an hour, every day and over a period of time it starts to have an effect.”
