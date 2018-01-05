>
How to deal with depression without medication
  
Avoid Alcohol
Avoid Alcohol


This is one of the most important things to help you cope with depression says Caroline. 

“Some people will turn to alcohol or drugs as a coping mechanism but these are the exact things you need to avoid.”
 
As hard as this may be, staying healthy and stable will not happen if you are relying on drugs or alcohol as a short term way to block out the problem.  
