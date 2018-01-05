>
Callanetics

 
Callanetics: What is it?
Callanetics: What is it?

If you're under the age of 30, chances are 'Callanetics' is not a word you'll have seen before.

Why? Because it was a massive craze back in the 80s, when lyrca leotards and frizzy perms were in fashion.

People loved the low impact exercise, which seemed to be a quick, simple and stress free way to drop a dress size and tone. Like many exercise fads, it went out of fashion, but now it's back.

It was created by an ex-ballet dancer (Callan Pinckney) who suffered from back pain. She developed exercises that use tiny, pulsing movements targeting specific areas.

It's been compared to Yoga and Pilates, but one with seriously good results.
Sophie Herdman
30/08/2012
