How does Callanetics work?
The idea is this - surface muscles are supported by deeper muscles.

Popular exercises only target surface muscles, but working those deeper muscles can get better results and has less impact.

The great thing is, you don't feel like you're doing all that much work, but read on to the results and you'll find out that you really are!

During the yoga-like movements, you'll lift weights, do lots of pulsing and do 'isometric' actions - that's not bending your arms, legs and torsos to you and me.

You'll do calm, controlled movements and work muscles you've never even noticed before!
