Callanetics: Positives and negatives
Callanetics: Positives and negatives


Positives

  • Callanetics can be done by anyone - young, old, sporty or totally and utterly un-sporty. The gentle, controlled movements mean that everyone can get to grips with it.
  • It's non-impact, which means it's great for anyone with an injury. Especially those with neck, back and knee pain.
  • As we said, just take a look at the results and you'll see one of the biggest positives.
  • Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and celeb trainer Tracy Anderson are fans. We're sold.
Negatives
  • Well, we can't find many negatives. But if you're a cardio addict, this might not be right for you. Having said that, there is Cardiocallanetics which - you might have guessed - is Callanetics with a cardio element.
  • A lot of the old videos (remember VHS?) are very 80s, but there are some more modern DVDs.
Sophie Herdman
30/08/2012
