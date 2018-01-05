In this article









Callanetics: Positives and negatives

Positives

Callanetics can be done by anyone - young, old, sporty or totally and utterly un-sporty. The gentle, controlled movements mean that everyone can get to grips with it.

It's non-impact, which means it's great for anyone with an injury. Especially those with neck, back and knee pain.

As we said, just take a look at the results and you'll see one of the biggest positives.

Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and celeb trainer Tracy Anderson are fans. We're sold. Negatives

Well, we can't find many negatives. But if you're a cardio addict, this might not be right for you. Having said that, there is Cardiocallanetics which - you might have guessed - is Callanetics with a cardio element.

A lot of the old videos (remember VHS?) are very 80s, but there are some more modern DVDs.



