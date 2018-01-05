|
Callanetics: Positives and negatives
Positives
Negatives
- Callanetics can be done by anyone - young, old, sporty or totally and utterly un-sporty. The gentle, controlled movements mean that everyone can get to grips with it.
- It's non-impact, which means it's great for anyone with an injury. Especially those with neck, back and knee pain.
- As we said, just take a look at the results and you'll see one of the biggest positives.
- Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and celeb trainer Tracy Anderson are fans. We're sold.
- Well, we can't find many negatives. But if you're a cardio addict, this might not be right for you. Having said that, there is Cardiocallanetics which - you might have guessed - is Callanetics with a cardio element.
- A lot of the old videos (remember VHS?) are very 80s, but there are some more modern DVDs.