|
Depression symptoms: Natural remedies
|
Eat yourself happier
Magnesium
Magnesium helps to maintain brain function and can help lift your mood.
After zinc, magnesium is generally the second mineral that we are most commonly deficient in.
But poor diet is not the only culprit for magnesium defficiency. One study has shown that chronic stress depletes magnesium while at the same time increasing oxidative stress in humans.
So if you are stressed out by the frenetic pace and complexities of 21st-century life, you need to ensure that you are getting adequate amounts of magnesium.
Magnesium rich foods:
Green leafy vegetables
Nuts and seeds
Sesame seeds
Sunflower seeds
Pumpkin seeds
Patrick says: "Eating a tablespoon of seeds a day and at least three servings of vegetables, plus 100mg of magnesium in a multivitamin and mineral is a good way to ensure that you are getting enough.
"However, if you are depressed, and the symptoms above sound like you, you may want to take an extra 100mg of magnesium in the morning and at night for a few weeks and see if that helps. Don't supplement more than 300mg in total."
B happyPatrick Holford says being deficient in B vitamins can have an effect on your mood. "Four vitamins in particular (B2, B6, B12 and folic acid) are vital for methylation, the process that keeps the brain's chemistry in balance. Faulty methylation, indicated by a high level of homocysteine, is strongly associated with depression."
Vitamin B rich foods:
Beans
Nuts
Seeds
Asparagus
Peas
Chickpeas
Brown riceEggs
Cheese
Wholegrain foods
Potatos
Tomatos
|
Health and Fitness Editor
12/03/2012
|
Article Plan Depression symptoms: Natural remedies ▼
|