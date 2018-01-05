Depression symptoms: Natural remedies Eat yourself happier Leafy greens like kale are a good source of magnesium © Thinkstock Patrick Holford, nutritionist and author of bestselling book Optimum Nutrition for the Mind, shares his nutritional secrets to beating depression with diet.

Magnesium Magnesium helps to maintain brain function and can help lift your mood.



After zinc, magnesium is generally the second mineral that we are most commonly deficient in.



So if you are stressed out by the frenetic pace and complexities of 21st-century life, you need to ensure that you are getting adequate amounts of magnesium.



Nuts and seeds

Sesame seeds

Sunflower seeds

Pumpkin seeds



Patrick says: "Eating a tablespoon of seeds a day and at least three servings of vegetables, plus 100mg of magnesium in a multivitamin and mineral is a good way to ensure that you are getting enough.



Vitamin B rich foods:



Beans

Nuts

Seeds

Broccoli Asparagus Peas Chickpeas Brown rice Eggs

Cheese

Wholegrain foods

Potatos

