Depression symptoms: Natural remedies Supplements Omega 3 can help combat depression © Thinkstock Natural supplements are an effective way to get concentrated amounts of mood boosting nutrients into your system.



Here are some of the best supplements you can buy from health food stores to help lift your spirits...

Mood Food This unique combination of nutrients helps to foster normal brain function and can help support nervous system activity. Essentially the presence of Tyrosine supports the body's production of important 'feel good' brain chemicals. Patrick Holford Mood Food, £24.46 for 60 capsules, available from Holland & Barrett

Best for… low mood St. John's Wort that has been used for centuries to help manage low mood and mild depression. It is not fully understood how it works, but some theories are that it prevents the brain re-absorbing the chemical messenger serotonin.



St John’s Wort is one of the few natural ingredients with robust evidence to support its effect on mild depression, but it can limit the effectiveness of some prescription medicine including birth control pills, warfarin and prescribed anti-depressants, so always consult your GP. Nature’s Best St John’s Wort, £11.75 for 180 tablets. Best for… those who don’t eat fish







