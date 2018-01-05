Acupuncture for depression Acupuncture for depression Acupuncture © Thinkstock Rachel Peckham member of the



How can acupuncture work to help lift mood?



In treatment, the acupuncturist will be working to restore equilibrium to the area of the body/mind diagnosed to be out of balance.



Where are the needles placed on the body?



As each person is treated individually, points used will vary from person to person. Commonly though, points on the forearms, lower legs, ears, chest and back may be chosen.



Can you describe the process of the session?



During the first session, the acupuncturist will take a thorough medical history and ask many questions about the functioning of the body systems.



The pulse will then be taken and tongue observed. Following this, the acupuncturist will decide which points to use according to the diagnosis made, and give a treatment accordingly.



Can it effectively treat depression?



How many sessions would you need to get results?



Most people see results after having four to six weekly treatments, but some may need more. It is beneficial to maintain the positive changes achieved, by continuing to have acupuncture on a monthly or seasonal basis











