>
>
Depression symptoms: Natural remedies

Depression symptoms: Natural remedies

 

Natural remedies for depression

Depression: Natural Remedies © Thinkstock - Depression symptoms: Natural remedies
Depression: Natural Remedies © Thinkstock
Taking prescription drugs is not the only way to overcome depression.

Dr Sam Christie, expert nutritionist and spokesperson for Nature's Best says: "Practitioners will often prescribe a moderately wide range of food supplements such as blood sugar controlling minerals and vitamins like magnesium, chromium, zinc, Vitamin D and cinnamon extract.

"The relevance of this approach is to break the vicious cycle of blood-sugar imbalance that leads to low mood and the resultant food binges."

Practitioners are already prescribing natural alternatives to patients to deal with the symptoms of depression, but along with vitamin supplements there are plenty of other natural methods to overcome depression. 
 
Natural remedies for depression include:

Acupuncture

Diet

Exercise 

Supplements

Tinctures 






  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
12/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         