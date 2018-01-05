Depression symptoms: Natural remedies Natural remedies for depression Depression: Natural Remedies © Thinkstock Taking prescription drugs is not the only way to overcome depression.



Dr Sam Christie, expert nutritionist and spokesperson for Nature's Best says: "Practitioners will often prescribe a moderately wide range of food supplements such as blood sugar controlling minerals and vitamins like magnesium, chromium, zinc, Vitamin D and cinnamon extract.

"The relevance of this approach is to break the vicious cycle of blood-sugar imbalance that leads to low mood and the resultant food binges."

Practitioners are already prescribing natural alternatives to patients to deal with the symptoms of depression, but along with vitamin supplements there are plenty of other natural methods to overcome depression.

Natural remedies for depression include: Acupuncture Diet



Exercise Supplements Tinctures









