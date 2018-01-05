>
>

How to get rid of a double chin: Exercises for a chiseled chin

 
How to get rid of your double chin
In this article
How to get rid of your double chin

How to get rid of a double chin - get your chin in check

The pesky double chin has a nasty habit on creeping up on you without you noticing and once it's there, it can be a tricky one to get rid of.

The area underneath your chin isn't one that you'd naturally know how to tone, so if you want to learn how to get rid of a double chin you're going to need some help.

Which is why we've asked Personal Trainer and Boutique Sport Glambassador, Mollie Millington to talk us through how to get rid of a double chin with some simple steps:

"Everyone has a part of their body they would like to change but a double chin is a common feature that many people wish would disappear. One way to banish it is to lose weight, but for some it is a genetic trait. Even so don't worry there are a few exercises to tone the muscles in the jaw and neck to keep your chin in check!"

So you want to get rid of that double chin? Let Mollie tell you how!
Health and Fitness Editor
13/12/2012
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         