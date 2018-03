In this article









Kiss the sky

One thing you need to leave behind with these exercises is any sense of self-conciousness - chances are you're going to look ridiculous but it will be worth it!



Here's the first exercise. Mollie says: "Slightly tilt head back and purse lips toward the sky (or ceiling if you are too self-conscious to do outside).



Like a fish gasping for air at the surface of a tank, lift and release your lips. Feel the muscles under your chin flex and relax. You can do this sitting or standing."