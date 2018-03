Expander

The Expander can be one exercise that takes a bit of practice but once you get your head around it, it really pays off.



Mollie says:



"Gently place your thumb and index finger just under your jaw and above your voice box. Drop the back of your tongue (as if you were going to gargle but don’t lean head back).



Your fingers should move outward as the muscles tense. Repeat 5-10 times."