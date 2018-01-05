>
Exercises to do at home

 
Exercises to do at home
Exercises to do at home

Exercises to do at home

We're all so busy nowadays that it's not always easy to make it to the gym. And sometimes, well, you just can't be bothered.

But you can still keep toned and trim in between those gym trips. Yep, there's absolutely no excuse for lazing about when there are so many exercises to do at home.

We wanted to find out how to keep in shape in the comfort of our homes, so we asked Tom Eastham, a Fitness First expert, what his favourite exercises are to do at home (they're also pretty nifty exercises to slot in on holiday before you hit the Margaritas!)

He told us you can get results by doing just 10 minutes a day. You just need to pick the exercises you enjoy doing - anything from three to 10 different ones - and do each for 30 seconds.

When you've finished your exercise, stop for a few minutes then repeat two or three times.

We've got a whole load of exercises to do at home to share with you. And remember, it's quality, not quantity that counts, so work on that technique!
