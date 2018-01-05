In this article













Grab a chair

Tricep dips

Sit on a chair with your back straight and your hands facing inwards, with your palms supporting you on the step.

Carefully lift your bottom off the step (supported by your hands) and shift forwards slightly so your back is clear of the step. Keep your legs outstretched in front of you (or, for beginners, bend your knees) - this is your starting position.

Bend your elbows, lowering yourself so that your bottom almost (but not quite) touches the floor, and then bring yourself back up, straightening your elbows.

12 repetitions and three sets, three times per week will see you firm up those bingo wings a treat. Work your Glutes

Stand directly behind a chair with both hands positioned on the top of its back.

Starting with your right leg, keeping your leg straight, squeeze from the bum to lift and raise backwards.

After 12 reps, switch legs and repeat. Do three sets, alternating legs. Push Up From the normal push up position, place the top of each foot on the chair as if some is holding you off of the ground.

Challenge yourself and complete eight regular push ups followed by eight slow push ups - four counts down and four counts up.

