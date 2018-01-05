In this article













Tone your whole body

Tuck Jump Standing with your knees slightly bent, jump up as high as possible and bring your knees in toward your chest while extending your arms straight out.

Land with your knees slightly bent and quickly jump again! Stair Climb with Bicep Curl

Turn those stairs into a cardio machine, no magic wand required!

Grab some dumbbells - or household objects - and briskly walk up and down the stairway while at the same time doing bicep curls (moving your arm from an extended position to bring your hand towards your shoulder) to work the whole body. Burpees One of the most effective full-body exercises around, this one starts out in a low squat position with your hands on the floor.

Next, kick your feet back to a push-up position, complete one push-up, then immediately return the feet to the squat position.

Leap up as high as possible before squatting and moving back into the push-up position.

