Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Health & Fitness
Health
Diets
Fitness
All articles
Diabulimia Is The 'World's Most Dangerous Eating Disorder' You Probably Don't Know About
Bad News Gym Bunnies, Working Out Is Giving You Wrinkles
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Health
All articles
Home
>
Health and Fitness
>
Health
Exercises to do at home
In this article
Get great legs
Lunge
Stand with your hands on your hips and feet hip-width apart.
Step your right leg forward and slowly lower your body until your right knee is close to or touching the floor and bent at least 90 degrees.
Return to the starting position and repeat with your left leg. Try stepping back into the lunge for a different variation.
Lunge Jump
Ready to turn up the heat? Stand with your feet together and lunge forward with your right foot.
Jump straight up, propelling your arms forward while keeping your elbows bent.
While in the air, switch legs and land in a lunge with the opposite leg forward.
Repeat and continue switching legs. Try to do ten!
Leg toning exercises: how to get skinny legs
How To Get Instagram-worthy Abs
How to get a toned back
How to get toned arms
Toning Your Bum: Ultimate Ways To Firm Up That Butt
10 minutes' exercise a day
Swimming
How to get rid of cellulite: Top 5 tips
Zumba Fitness: A practical guide to Zumba Fitness
Step aerobics
Sophie Herdman
20/08/2012
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Exercises to do at home
▼
Exercises to do at home
Starter's tips
Grab a chair
Tone your whole body
Get great legs
Boost your chest
Strengthen your core
Don't miss...
Winter nail inspiration
Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!