>
>
Exercises to do at home
  
Get great legs
In this article

Get great legs


Lunge

  • Stand with your hands on your hips and feet hip-width apart.
  • Step your right leg forward and slowly lower your body until your right knee is close to or touching the floor and bent at least 90 degrees.
  • Return to the starting position and repeat with your left leg. Try stepping back into the lunge for a different variation.
Lunge Jump
  • Ready to turn up the heat? Stand with your feet together and lunge forward with your right foot.
  • Jump straight up, propelling your arms forward while keeping your elbows bent.
  • While in the air, switch legs and land in a lunge with the opposite leg forward.
  • Repeat and continue switching legs. Try to do ten!
Sophie Herdman
20/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Exercises to do at home
Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationTen men who you don’t want to marry
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         