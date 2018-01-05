In this article













Get great legs

Lunge

Stand with your hands on your hips and feet hip-width apart.

Step your right leg forward and slowly lower your body until your right knee is close to or touching the floor and bent at least 90 degrees.

Return to the starting position and repeat with your left leg. Try stepping back into the lunge for a different variation. Lunge Jump Ready to turn up the heat? Stand with your feet together and lunge forward with your right foot.

Jump straight up, propelling your arms forward while keeping your elbows bent.

While in the air, switch legs and land in a lunge with the opposite leg forward.

Repeat and continue switching legs. Try to do ten!

