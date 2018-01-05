>
>
Exercises to do at home
 Photo 7/7 
Strengthen your core
In this article

Strengthen your core


Dynamic Prone Plank

  • Starting in a standard plank position, raise your hips as high as they can go, then lower them back down.
  • Continue this movement for as long as possible. Make sure your back stays straight and your hips don't droop.
Bicycle
  • Lie down with your knees bent and your hands behind your head.
  • With your knees in towards your chest, bring your right elbow towards your left knee as your right leg straightens.
  • Continue alternating sides (like you're pedalling!).
Sophie Herdman
20/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Exercises to do at home
Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         