Strengthen your core

Dynamic Prone Plank Starting in a standard plank position, raise your hips as high as they can go, then lower them back down.

Continue this movement for as long as possible. Make sure your back stays straight and your hips don't droop. Bicycle

Lie down with your knees bent and your hands behind your head.

With your knees in towards your chest, bring your right elbow towards your left knee as your right leg straightens.

Continue alternating sides (like you're pedalling!).

