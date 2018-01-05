|
Strengthen your core
Dynamic Prone Plank
Bicycle
- Starting in a standard plank position, raise your hips as high as they can go, then lower them back down.
- Continue this movement for as long as possible. Make sure your back stays straight and your hips don't droop.
- Lie down with your knees bent and your hands behind your head.
- With your knees in towards your chest, bring your right elbow towards your left knee as your right leg straightens.
- Continue alternating sides (like you're pedalling!).