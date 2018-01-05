Starter's tips

>
It's pretty easy to work out at home, but here are some things that might make it even easier...and more fun!

  • It's easier to work out in a gym because by entering the bulding you've already committed to doing some exercise. You can work out at home without equipment, but make sure you choose a room free of distractions!
  • Get some music on - Katy Perry, Prodigy, One Direction, whatever gets you pumped up and ready to work out.
  • Start with big movements such as squats, press ups, lunges and burpees to get your heart racing.
  • Perform a set number of reps and sets that you have written down before you commit to exercising.
  • Push through it and reward yourself with some abdominal exercises and stretches when you have finished.
Sophie Herdman
20/08/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
