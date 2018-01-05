In this article













Starter's tips

It's pretty easy to work out at home, but here are some things that might make it even easier...and more fun!

It's easier to work out in a gym because by entering the bulding you've already committed to doing some exercise. You can work out at home without equipment, but make sure you choose a room free of distractions!

Get some music on - Katy Perry, Prodigy, One Direction, whatever gets you pumped up and ready to work out.

Start with big movements such as squats, press ups, lunges and burpees to get your heart racing.

Perform a set number of reps and sets that you have written down before you commit to exercising.

Push through it and reward yourself with some abdominal exercises and stretches when you have finished.

