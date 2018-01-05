Starter's tips
It's pretty easy to work out at home, but here are some things that might make it even easier...and more fun!
- It's easier to work out in a gym because by entering the bulding you've already committed to doing some exercise. You can work out at home without equipment, but make sure you choose a room free of distractions!
- Get some music on - Katy Perry, Prodigy, One Direction, whatever gets you pumped up and ready to work out.
- Start with big movements such as squats, press ups, lunges and burpees to get your heart racing.
- Perform a set number of reps and sets that you have written down before you commit to exercising.
- Push through it and reward yourself with some abdominal exercises and stretches when you have finished.