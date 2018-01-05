|
Fatty Foods - the truth behind the fat in food
Cheeses
OK so cheese can be healthy with all that calcium right?
Well yes but in moderation. Stuffing your face with multiple cheese boards is a big no no if you want to blast that fat.
Most cheeses contain a whole lot of fat but the unbeaten leaders when it comes to fat content are as follows:
Mascarpone:The creamy specialty comes to 48 grams of fat per 100 grams.
Roquefort, Gorgonzola and cream cheese : You have about 30 grams of fat per 100 grams
Similarly much like Gouda, Emmental and Edam with 45% fat. (fat in the dry matter content).
Tip: You love cheese? Why not try sour milk like Harzer. Which is naturally low in fat.
Maria Bell
05/11/2012
