>
>
Fatty Foods - the truth behind the fat in food
  
Nuts

Nuts


They are small and look harmless, but nuts contain a lot of hidden fat!

Answer this, how many grams of fat are there in 100grams of macadamia nuts? Guess about 40 or 50 grams? Wrong! There are 73grams, now that's a lot for something so little!

The other types of nuts put up a good fight for the fat trap title: Brazil nuts weigh in with 67g fat, hazelnuts and peanuts are at the 60 and 50gram mark. The light-weight of the group are cashews which contain only 40grams.
Tip: The best advice we can give is to buy nuts in their shells. When you buy roasted nuts out of their shells they will usually have been cooked in fat.



05/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers100 baby names fit for a royal
Jessica Albas maternity styleTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         