Fatty Foods - the truth behind the fat in food
  
Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise


Thinking of ordering mayo with those chips? Might want to steer clear...

Everyone knows that chips have a lot of fat but did you know that mayonnaise is much worse? For every 100 grams of mayonnaise there is 80 grams of fat! Youch!
Tip: Unfortuntaley for all you mayo maniacs there's not too much you can do other than opt for the lighter version!



05/11/2012
