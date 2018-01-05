Mayonnaise





Everyone knows that chips have a lot of Thinking of ordering mayo with those chips? Might want to steer clear...Everyone knows that chips have a lot of fat but did you know that mayonnaise is much worse? For every 100 grams of mayonnaise there is 80 grams of fat ! Youch! Tip: Unfortuntaley for all you mayo maniacs there's not too much you can do other than opt for the lighter version!

