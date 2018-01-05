|
Fatty Foods - the truth behind the fat in food
|
|
|
|
Smoked Salmon & Co
Fish is actually a low-calorie food. But beware, there are so few exceptions!
Smoked salmon or tuna can contain approximately 15 grams of fat per 100grams. It might not sound much but for a healthy option it can be deceiving!
Tip: When you're buying canned fish, especially tuna, go for the options where they're in their own juices or with brine rather than oil! This will reduce the fat content significantly"
|
Maria Bell
05/11/2012
|
|