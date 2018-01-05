>
Fatty Foods - the truth behind the fat in food
  
Smoked Salmon & Co

Smoked Salmon & Co


Fish is actually a low-calorie food. But beware, there are so few exceptions!

Smoked salmon or tuna can contain approximately 15 grams of fat per 100grams. It might not sound much but for a healthy option it can be deceiving!
Tip: When you're buying canned fish, especially tuna, go for the options where they're in their own juices or with brine rather than oil! This will reduce the fat content significantly"



05/11/2012
