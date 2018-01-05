|
Fatty Foods - the truth behind the fat in food
|
|
|
|
Pesto
So lets start off with pesky pesto.
Quick as a flash ready and delicious: pasta with pesto is a favorite food for days when you have no time for anything.
However just that little spoonful 100grams of pesto contains a whopping 56grams of fat - like woah.
The reason for this is that pesto is made of plenty of oil and parmesan cheese.
Tip: Be prepared to make your own pesto. Mix it plain yogurt with fresh herbs and a little parmesan cheese, you'll cut those calories right out.
|
Maria Bell
05/11/2012
|
Article Plan Fatty Foods - the truth behind the fat in food ▼
|