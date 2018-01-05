>
Fatty Foods - the truth behind the fat in food
  
Pesto

Pesto


So lets start off with pesky pesto.

Quick as a flash ready and delicious: pasta with pesto is a favorite food for days when you have no time for anything.

However just that little spoonful 100grams of pesto contains a whopping 56grams of fat - like woah.

The reason for this is that pesto is made of plenty of oil and parmesan cheese.
Tip: Be prepared to make your own pesto. Mix it plain yogurt with fresh herbs and a little parmesan cheese, you'll cut those calories right out.



