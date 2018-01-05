Hollandaise Sauce & Co.





The classic Hollandaise sauce or béarnaise are really fattening. Hollandaise is more than half



Béarnaise typically has 42grams per 100 grams and cream sauces like On the topic of sauces, you should be vigilant, they can really catch you out!The classic Hollandaise sauce or béarnaise are really fattening. Hollandaise is more than half fat with 53grams of fat for every 100grams!Béarnaise typically has 42grams per 100 grams and cream sauces like carbonara or cream to mushrooms are rich in fat Tip: If you prefer, choose to use tomato sauces instead which nearly always contain little If you prefer, choose to use tomato sauces instead which nearly always contain little fat . Try preparing vegetable sauces with a little cream cheese to give it a bit of oomph.

