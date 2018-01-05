>
Fatty Foods - the truth behind the fat in food
  
Puff Pastry

It's light, airy and tastes both sweet and savory - but puff pastry is an absolute grease bomb!

Puff pastries such as croissants, pain au chocolat and savory stuffed spinach and feta pockets have quite a kick.
The power is in the puff; because the dough is made almost entirely from butter, making it taste oh so good but as usual, if it tastes amazing - there's a catch.

Each 100grams of puff pastry contains about 33grams of fat which is not ideal.
Tip: Try wrapping your sweet treats in filo pastry instead of puff pastry. It's much less calorific.



