Puff pastries such as croissants, pain au chocolat and savory stuffed spinach and feta pockets have quite a kick. It's light, airy and tastes both sweet and savory - but puff pastry is an absolute grease bomb!



Each 100grams of puff pastry contains about 33grams of fat which is not ideal. Tip: Try wrapping your sweet treats in filo pastry instead of puff pastry. It's much less calorific.


