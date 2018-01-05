

















Women and cancer Don't let ignorance kill you - find out about all female cancers...



Cancer. It’s a word we all dread, a diagnosis that, unless you’ve experienced it, you can’t quite imagine.



But chances are that at some point or another, you’ve been convinced that you have cancer. No matter the symptom – chronic headaches, a lump, a mole that appears to have changed shape, abdominal pain – when something goes wrong with our bodies, most of us tend to assume the worst. We also tend to turn to the Internet for quick answers – even though what we find is rarely comforting.



A quick Google search on female cancers can turn up all sorts of horrible diagnoses even for the vaguest of symptoms. (And more often than not, cancer is on the list of potential culprits.)



With all the information floating around out there on the web, it’s important to remember two things. One: be sure to seek out reliable sources. Two: if you’re worried, go to the doctor.



That said, because we know you’re never going to stop turning to the Internet for information first, we have compiled some basic facts – from reliable sources like Cancer Research UK, the NHS and BUPA – on many of the female cancers that affect women in the UK. Remember it's not just boobs that get cancer.

Female cancers: talk to your GP Please remember that this is just a place to start, and that many of the symptoms listed for each kind of female cancer can more often be attributed to other conditions. And if you are truly concerned, first things first: make an appointment with your GP.



Not only is seeing your GP the only real way to get some peace of mind, but it’s the best thing to do for your health if you do, in fact, have cancer. That’s because one thing holds true for all kinds of cancer: the earlier you catch it, the more likely you are to be able to treat it effectively.



Don't let ignorance kill you - find out about all female cancers.







