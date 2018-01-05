>
Female Cancers
What are the symptoms of breast cancer?

 

For most women, the first indication of breast cancer is a lump or a thickening of tissue in their breast, found either during a self-exam, a routine doctor’s visit, or a mammogram.

It’s worth noting that 90 percent of breast lumps are benign.




Symptoms of breast cancer include:
  • A lump in the breast 
  • A change in a breast’s size or shape
  • Dimpling of the skin
  • The nipple turning in, sinking into the breast, or becoming irregular in shape
  • Bloody discharge from the nipple
  • Swelling or a lump in the armpit
  • A rash on or around the nipple (Paget’s disease)
  • The entire breast becoming red, inflamed and very sore (inflammatory breast cancer)




  
  
