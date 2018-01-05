What are the symptoms of breast cancer? What are the symptoms of breast cancer?

For most women, the first indication of breast cancer is a lump or a thickening of tissue in their breast, found either during a self-exam, a routine doctor’s visit, or a mammogram.



It’s worth noting that 90 percent of breast lumps are benign.









Symptoms of breast cancer include:





A lump in the breast

A change in a breast’s size or shape

Dimpling of the skin

The nipple turning in, sinking into the breast, or becoming irregular in shape

Bloody discharge from the nipple

Swelling or a lump in the armpit

A rash on or around the nipple (Paget’s disease)

The entire breast becoming red, inflamed and very sore (inflammatory breast cancer)











