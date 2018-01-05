|
What are the symptoms of breast cancer?
For most women, the first indication of breast cancer is a lump or a thickening of tissue in their breast, found either during a self-exam, a routine doctor’s visit, or a mammogram.
It’s worth noting that 90 percent of breast lumps are benign.
Symptoms of breast cancer include:
- A lump in the breast
- A change in a breast’s size or shape
- Dimpling of the skin
- The nipple turning in, sinking into the breast, or becoming irregular in shape
- Bloody discharge from the nipple
- Swelling or a lump in the armpit
- A rash on or around the nipple (Paget’s disease)
- The entire breast becoming red, inflamed and very sore (inflammatory breast cancer)