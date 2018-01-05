What causes breast cancer? Am I at risk? Who gets breast cancer?

More than 45,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year; the majority of cases are found in women over 50, though the disease can occur at any age. It is rare, but possible, for men to get breast cancer.

What are the causes of breast cancer?

With breast cancer, the causes or risk factors can be divided into two categories: definite risk factors and possible risk factors.

Am I at risk of breast cancer?



Your risk of getting breast cancer increases...

as you get older

if it runs in your family

if you carry one of the breast cancer gene (BRCA1, BRCA, TP53 or PTEN, which can be tested for)

if you’ve had certain non-cancerous breast diseases

if you have DCIS or LCIS (early stage breast cancers)

if you have higher levels of hormones in your blood after menopause

if you started your period early and go through menopause late

if you have children late in life, or never have children

if you take hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

if you take the pill

if you’ve had previous radiation treatments or exposure

if you’re overweight

if you drink a lot of alcohol

There are other a number of other factors that may constitute a small increase in risk, or which are currently being explored. They include a breast injury, a high fat diet, uneven breasts, diabetes, working the night shift or having taken the drug diethylstilboestrol (DES) to prevent a miscarriage.











