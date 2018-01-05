>
>
Female Cancers
Article in images









How is breast cancer diagnosed and treated?

 

- How is breast cancer diagnosed and treated?
How is breast cancer diagnosed?

 
If you have one or more of the above symptoms and your GP is concerned, he or she will likely to refer you to a breast clinic, where you will have either a mammogram (if you are over 35) or an ultrasound.
 
If they find a lump, they’ll do a biopsy – take a sample of cells or tissue from your breast or lump – to test the cells to see if they’re cancerous. Biopsies are usually done under general anesthetic.
 

What is the treatment for breast cancer? 

 
Breast cancer treatment can vary dramatically depending on the specific type of cancer, the stage and grade.

The treatments for breast cancer are generally surgery – lumpectomy or mastectomy – and chemotheraphy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy and/or biological treatments like Herceptin. Based on your specific situation, you may have a combination of these. 




  
  
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female Cancers
Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         