How is breast cancer diagnosed and treated? How is breast cancer diagnosed?



If you have one or more of the above symptoms and your GP is concerned, he or she will likely to refer you to a breast clinic, where you will have either a mammogram (if you are over 35) or an ultrasound.



If they find a lump, they’ll do a biopsy – take a sample of cells or tissue from your breast or lump – to test the cells to see if they’re cancerous. Biopsies are usually done under general anesthetic.

What is the treatment for breast cancer?

Breast cancer treatment can vary dramatically depending on the specific type of cancer, the stage and grade.



The treatments for breast cancer are generally surgery – lumpectomy or mastectomy – and chemotheraphy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy and/or biological treatments like Herceptin. Based on your specific situation, you may have a combination of these.











