How can I reduce the risk of getting breast cancer?

There is no surefire way to eliminate your chance of getting breast cancer, but there are certain things you can do to reduce your risk.



Living an active lifestyle, eating well and maintaining a healthy body weight are things you have control over that can make a difference – and not just in reducing breast cancer risk.

Breastfeeding your children also lowers the risk of developing breast cancer, as does having children when you’re younger.



Taking aspirin or other non-steroid anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen can also reduce the risk of breast cancer to a small degree, but they can also cause other health problems; be sure to talk to your GP before you begin taking them regularly.



There is some evidence that certain drugs can help prevent breast cancer, but then there is the concern that those drugs (like tamoxifin, which has been shown to lower risk in women who are considered high risk) have other side effects for otherwise healthy women.



It also appears that people with coeliac disease may be at less of a risk of developing breast cancer.














