What are the symptoms of ovarian cancer? What are the symptoms of ovarian cancer? More often than not, ovarian cancer doesn’t cause many symptoms in the early stages, aside from vague symptoms, like pain in the lower abdomen or side, or bloating in the abdomen, which could just as easily be caused by a number of other conditions.



Because of this, it’s sometimes called “the silent killer.” In the more advanced stages of the disease, symptoms become more severe.







Most common symptoms of ovarian cancer include: stomach or abdominal pain

bloating of the abdomen Other symptoms of ovarian cancer include:

irregular periods

back pain

having to pee more frequently

constipation

pain during sex

a swollen abdomen

loss of appetite

feeling sick

being tired

shortness of breath

unexplained weight gain

abnormal vaginal bleeding (rare)







