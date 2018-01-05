|
|
|
What are the symptoms of ovarian cancer?
More often than not, ovarian cancer doesn’t cause many symptoms in the early stages, aside from vague symptoms, like pain in the lower abdomen or side, or bloating in the abdomen, which could just as easily be caused by a number of other conditions.
Because of this, it’s sometimes called “the silent killer.” In the more advanced stages of the disease, symptoms become more severe.
Most common symptoms of ovarian cancer include:
- stomach or abdominal pain
- bloating of the abdomen
Other symptoms of ovarian cancer include:
- irregular periods
- back pain
- having to pee more frequently
- constipation
- pain during sex
- a swollen abdomen
- loss of appetite
- feeling sick
- being tired
- shortness of breath
- unexplained weight gain
- abnormal vaginal bleeding (rare)