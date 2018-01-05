>
>
Female Cancers
Article in images









What causes ovarian cancer? Am I at risk?

 

- What causes ovarian cancer? Am I at risk?
Who gets ovarian cancer? 

 
Ovarian cancer mostly affects women over the age of 50, and as with many cancers, your risk of developing it increases with age. Most women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer have gone through menopause. 
 

What are the causes of ovarian cancer? Am I at risk?


It’s not clear what causes ovarian cancer, though a family history of cancer is one of the biggest risk factors. (About 10 percent of ovarian cancers are connected to a faulty, inherited gene.)

Risk factors include: 

  • family history of the disease
  • having breast cancer
  • being infertile or having fertility treatment
  • using hormone replacement therapy (HRT)
  • being overweight or tall
  • endometriosis
  • smoking
  • eating saturated fat
  • frequent use of talcum powder

 




  
  
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female Cancers
Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...Foods that you can easily grow at home
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         