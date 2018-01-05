How is ovarian cancer diagnosed and treated? How is ovarian cancer diagnosed?



If you have one or more symptoms that point to ovarian cancer, your doctor will likely order blood tests, and do an internal exam of your womb and ovaries.



You will then be referred to a gynaecologist, who will do another internal examination and order additional tests, including a blood test for CA125, an ultrasound, a CT scan or an MRI.





What is the treatment for ovarian cancer?



Almost all women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer will need to undergo surgery. Depending on the kind of cancer, and the stage at which it was caught, surgery may be enough.



Often surgery is paired with radiotheraphy and/or chemotherapy.









