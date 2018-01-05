>
>
Female Cancers
Article in images









How can I reduce the risk of ovarian cancer?

 

- How can I reduce the risk of ovarian cancer?
How can I reduce the risk of ovarian cancer?

 
There are several factors that can reduce your risk of developing ovarian cancer, including:
  • taking the pill
  • having children
  • breast feeding
  • taking certain types of painkillers (consult your GP before deciding to do this)
  • having a hysterectomy or having your tubes tied

 




  
  
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female Cancers
Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Hot celebrity men in uniformThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         