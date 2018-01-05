What are the symptoms of womb cancer? What are the symptoms of womb cancer?





Unlike some cancers, womb cancer often produces symptoms that allow it to be caught and diagnosed early, such as: The symptoms of womb cancer: abnormal vaginal bleeding (particularly after menopause, or between periods)

vaginal discharge that can range from pink and watery to dark and foul-smelling

pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen (less common)

pain during sex (less common)

an enlarged or swollen uterus (which your doctor may be able to feel in an exam) In advanced womb cancer, there may be additional symptoms, though these are less common. Symptoms can include: loss of appetite and weight

feeling sick

constipation

having to pee more frequently than normal

pain in the back or the legs







