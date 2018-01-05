|
What are the symptoms of womb cancer?
Unlike some cancers, womb cancer often produces symptoms that allow it to be caught and diagnosed early, such as:
In advanced womb cancer, there may be additional symptoms, though these are less common. Symptoms can include:
- abnormal vaginal bleeding (particularly after menopause, or between periods)
- vaginal discharge that can range from pink and watery to dark and foul-smelling
- pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen (less common)
- pain during sex (less common)
- an enlarged or swollen uterus (which your doctor may be able to feel in an exam)
- loss of appetite and weight
- feeling sick
- constipation
- having to pee more frequently than normal
- pain in the back or the legs