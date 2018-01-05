What causes womb cancer? Am I at risk? Who gets womb cancer? Women between the ages of 60 and 69 are most likely to be diagnosed with womb cancer. It is very rare in women who have not yet gone through menopause.



More than 90 percent of cases are diagnosed in women over 50; the average age of diagnosis is 63.



Less than 5 percent of womb cancers are found in women under 40. But women with HNPCC (a particular gene fault) are more likely to develop womb cancer at a young age. What are the causes of womb cancer? Am I at risk? It’s unclear what causes womb cancer, but there are certain factors that seem to increase risk. Among those are being overweight or obese; starting your period early and going through menopause late; and never having children.



Often, these risk factors are connected to the balance between levels of oestrogen and progesterone (two female sex hormones) in the body. Oestrogen, when it’s not balanced out by progesterone, can increase a woman’s risk of developing womb cancer.









