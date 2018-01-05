How is womb cancer diagnosed and treated? How is womb cancer diagnosed? If you have symptoms of womb cancer, your doctor will likely order blood and urine samples, do a pelvic examination, and do a cervical smear before recommending more tests.



The only way to diagnose womb cancer is through a biopsy of womb tissue.



This may be done through an aspiration biopsy, a hysteroscopy, or a D and C (dilatation and curettage). Your doctor may also want to do an ultrasound, which can show the thickness of the womb’s lining. What is the treatment for womb cancer? Treatment options for womb cancer vary depending on the type, stage and grade of the cancer, though most women will have some combination of surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.



Surgery is the first and most important step for all women who are diagnosed with womb cancer. Most women are advised to have a total hysterectomy, which removes the uterus and both ovaries.



Radiotherapy is an option for women who are not good candidates for surgery, who opt not to have it, or who have a moderate to high risk that the cancer may come back after surgery.



Hormone therapy can help slow the growth of more advanced cancers. Chemotherapy is also used sometimes to fight advanced womb cancer, either before or after surgery.









