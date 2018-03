How can I reduce the risk of womb cancer? How can I reduce the risk of womb cancer?



One of the best ways to reduce your risk of womb cancer – and nearly all other cancers – is eating a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly, and maintaining a healthy weight.



Getting enough vitamin D – through sun exposure, foods like oily fish, or by taking 35-50 micrograms a day – can also reduce your risk of developing cancer.