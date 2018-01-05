What are the symptoms of cervial cancer? What are the symptoms of cervical cancer? The most common symptom of cervical cancer is bleeding from the vagina between periods, after or during sex, or after menopause.



Other possible symptoms of cervical cancer include a foul-smelling vaginal discharge, or pain during sex.



A cervical smear test can detect abnormal, pre-cancerous cells long early, before they cause symptoms.



In England, Wales & Northern Ireland, every woman from the age of 25 should attend an NHS cervical smear test every three years, women between 50 and 65 need only attend smears every 5 years and after 65 can stop smear testing if no abnormalities have been found. In Scotland, women between 20 and 60 should be screened every 3 years.



And as with all cancers, early detection is key.

