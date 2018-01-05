What causes cervical cancer? Am I at risk? Who gets cervical cancer? Cervical cancer is most common in women over 30, but can be found in women of all ages. It is the second most common cancer diagnosed in women under 35. Most cervical cancer cases are found in women who have the human papilloma virus, or HPV. What are the causes of cervical cancer? Am I at risk?



HPV is the primary cause of cervical cancer. There are many different strains of HPV, and only certain types are considered high risk.



Other risk factors include smoking, taking the pill, giving birth to more than 7 children, having your first child before 17, and having a weakened immune system.

Cervical cancer and sexually transmitted diseases



According to a recent study, women who have both herpes and HPV have nearly double the risk of developing squamous cell cervical cancer, while women with both HPV and Chlamydia are 80 percent more likely to get the disease.













