>
>
Female Cancers
Article in images









How can I reduce the risk of cervical cancer?

 

- How can I reduce the risk of cervical cancer?
How can I reduce the risk of cervical cancer?

Because it is well known that HPV is the primary cause of cervical cancer, there are several things you can do to reduce your risk of contracting the virus, which in turn can reduce your risk of getting cervical cancer.
 
Having safe sex is key; using a condom during sex can help reduce (though not eliminate) the chances of spreading HPV, which is passed by skin-to-skin contact.
 
It has also been found that the younger you are when you start having sex, and the more sexual partners you have over the course of your life, the higher your chances are of developing cervical cancer.
 
Now you can also opt to get the HPV vaccine, which protects against certain strains of the virus that are most likely to cause cervical cancer. There are many strains of HPV, and the vaccine does not prevent all of them, but it is a new and valuable option that is now available to girls over 12 or 13.
 
Regardless of whether or not you have had the vaccine, it’s important to get regular cervical smears, which can detect pre-cancerous cells. When abnormal cells are caught early, your chances of preventing or effectively treating cancer are significantly higher.




  
  
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female Cancers
Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayWinter nail inspiration
Tricks and tips for an active new yearMeaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant loss
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         