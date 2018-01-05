How can I reduce the risk of cervical cancer? How can I reduce the risk of cervical cancer? Because it is well known that HPV is the primary cause of cervical cancer, there are several things you can do to reduce your risk of contracting the virus, which in turn can reduce your risk of getting cervical cancer.



Having safe sex is key; using a condom during sex can help reduce (though not eliminate) the chances of spreading HPV, which is passed by skin-to-skin contact.



It has also been found that the younger you are when you start having sex, and the more sexual partners you have over the course of your life, the higher your chances are of developing cervical cancer.



Now you can also opt to get the HPV vaccine, which protects against certain strains of the virus that are most likely to cause cervical cancer. There are many strains of HPV, and the vaccine does not prevent all of them, but it is a new and valuable option that is now available to girls over 12 or 13.



Regardless of whether or not you have had the vaccine, it’s important to get regular cervical smears, which can detect pre-cancerous cells. When abnormal cells are caught early, your chances of preventing or effectively treating cancer are significantly higher.











