Female Cancers
Article in images









What are the symptoms of fallopian tube cancer?

 

Symptoms of fallopian cancer can closely mirror the symptoms of ovarian cancer – they’re often vague and hard to detect. They can include:

  • Vaginal bleeding that is unrelated to your periods
  • Watery (and sometimes bloody) vaginal discharge
  • Abdominal pain (often comes in spasms)
  • Swelling in the abdomen




  
  
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
Female Cancers
