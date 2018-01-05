What are the symptoms of fallopian tube cancer? What are the symptoms of fallopian tube cancer?



Symptoms of fallopian cancer can closely mirror the symptoms of ovarian cancer – they’re often vague and hard to detect. They can include: Symptoms of fallopian tube cancer Vaginal bleeding that is unrelated to your periods

Watery (and sometimes bloody) vaginal discharge

Abdominal pain (often comes in spasms)

Swelling in the abdomen







