What causes fallopian tube cancer? Am I at risk? Who gets fallopian tube cancer? Fallopian tube cancer is most common in women between the ages of 60 and 64, but can affect women into their early- to mid- 80s. What are the causes of fallopian tube cancer? There is no clear cause of fallopian tube cancer, but having a family history of ovarian or breast cancer, and chronic infection are two risk factors that may increase your chance of developing fallopian tube cancer.



It’s worth noting, though, that these are possible risk factors that have been suggested, and not ones that have been clearly documented.



The BRCA genes – which are often called the “breast cancer genes” – have also been linked to ovarian and fallopian tube cancer. Researchers believe that faulty BRCA genes may be responsible for around 15 percent of fallopian tube cancer diagnoses.













