How is fallopian tube cancer diagnosed and treated? How is fallopian tube cancer diagnosed? First, your doctor will perform an abdominal exam, feeling the outside of your abdomen for lumps, swelling or tender areas.



They may also want to examine you internally, to feel for masses and see if any of your reproductive organs are enlarged.



Your doctor will also likely order blood work, to check for elevated levels of the marker CA125.



Fallopian tube cancer, like a number of other cancers, can cause elevated levels of CA125 to appear in your blood. As can a number of non-cancerous conditions, including pregnancy, fibroids and pelvic inflammatory disease.



For a firm diagnosis, though, you will have an abdominal or transvaginal ultrasound to look for cancer. Your doctor may also order an abdominal CT or MRI to see if the cancer has spread. What is the treatment for fallopian tube cancer? Fallopian tube cancer is usually treated with surgery, chemotherapy, or a combination of the two.











