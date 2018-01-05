>
Female Cancers
How can I reduce the risk of fallopian tube cancer?


Because so little is known about the specific causes of fallopian tube cancer, there is little you can do to clearly lower your chances of developing it. 

As with all cancers, sticking to a healthy lifestyle that includes exercise, a varied and healthy diet with fresh fruit and vegetable and a limited intake of alcohol is a good place to start. Smoking is a known cause of cancer and should be avoided completely.




  
  
21/01/2013
