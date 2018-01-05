What are the symptoms of GTT? What are the symptoms of GTT? GTT is not always symptomatic, and so can be difficult to diagnose. When symptoms do present themselves, they can vary depending on what form of GTT you have. Persistent trophoblastic disease can cause: prolonged vaginal bleeding

abdominal swelling

anemia If you have choriocarcinoma that has spread, you may have: a cough, difficulty breathing, or chest pain if the tumour has spread to your lungs

excessive bleeding

a noticeable lump, or nodules on the vagina if the cancer has spread to your vagina

abdominal pain if the tumours have spread to your abdomen

headaches, dizziness and seizures, if the tumours have spread to your brain. Even when choriocarcinoma has spread, it’s nearly always curable. The symptoms of molar pregnancy Many of the symptoms of molar pregnancy are similar, but there are some additional symptoms connected to this particular condition: vaginal bleeding, which usually begins between weeks 6 and 12 of your pregnancy.

feeling sick (more severe and more frequent than with normal pregnancy)

anaemia (which can lead to you feeling tired and short of breath)

pre-eclampsia (this is a complication that generally only occurs in the last 3 months of pregnancy; in molar pregnancy, it can occur much earlier)

