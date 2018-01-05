>
>
Female Cancers
Article in images









What are the symptoms of GTT?

 

- What are the symptoms of GTT?
What are the symptoms of GTT? 

GTT is not always symptomatic, and so can be difficult to diagnose. When symptoms do present themselves, they can vary depending on what form of GTT you have. 

Persistent trophoblastic disease can cause: 

  • prolonged vaginal bleeding
  • abdominal swelling
  • anemia

If you have choriocarcinoma that has spread, you may have

  • a cough, difficulty breathing, or chest pain if the tumour has spread to your lungs
  • excessive bleeding
  • a noticeable lump, or nodules on the vagina if the cancer has spread to your vagina
  • abdominal pain if the tumours have spread to your abdomen
  • headaches, dizziness and seizures, if the tumours have spread to your brain. 
Even when choriocarcinoma has spread, it’s nearly always curable. 

The symptoms of molar pregnancy

Many of the symptoms of molar pregnancy are similar, but there are some additional symptoms connected to this particular condition: 
  • vaginal bleeding, which usually begins between weeks 6 and 12 of your pregnancy.
  • abdominal swelling
  • feeling sick (more severe and more frequent than with normal pregnancy)
  • anaemia (which can lead to you feeling tired and short of breath)
  • pre-eclampsia (this is a complication that generally only occurs in the last 3 months of pregnancy; in molar pregnancy, it can occur much earlier)
  • overactive thyroid




  
  
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female Cancers
Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         