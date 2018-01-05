What causes GTT? Am I at risk? Who gets GTT? Women can develop GTT during or after pregnancy – the disease can occur at any age, though women over 40 and girls under 18 have a higher risk.



Women who have had multiple pregnancies or who have already had a molar pregnancy are also considered higher risk.



And there is some evidence that Asian women are somewhat more prone to GTT and molar pregnancy than non-Asian women.



According to Cancer Research UK, gestational trophoblastic tumours are very rare. There is only 1 case of molar pregnancy for every 1,000 pregnancies, or every 750 babies born. And there is only 1 case of choriocarcinoma for every 50,000 to 100,000 babies born. What are the causes of GTT?



