Female Cancers
What causes GTT? Am I at risk?

 

- What causes GTT? Am I at risk?
Who gets GTT?

Women can develop GTT during or after pregnancy – the disease can occur at any age, though women over 40 and girls under 18 have a higher risk.
 
Women who have had multiple pregnancies or who have already had a molar pregnancy are also considered higher risk.

And there is some evidence that Asian women are somewhat more prone to GTT and molar pregnancy than non-Asian women.

According to Cancer Research UK, gestational trophoblastic tumours are very rare. There is only 1 case of molar pregnancy for every 1,000 pregnancies, or every 750 babies born. And there is only 1 case of choriocarcinoma for every 50,000 to 100,000 babies born.  

What are the causes of GTT?

 
The causes of GTT are still unknown, though some risk factors have been identified. Women over 40 and under 18 are more prone to the disease, as are women of Asian descent. And women who have already experienced a molar pregnancy are at a higher risk of developing another form of GTT. 




  
  
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
