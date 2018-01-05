What are the symptoms of vulvar cancer? What are the symptoms of vulvar cancer? There are a variety of symptoms connected to vulvar cancer, but many of them can be indicative of other conditions, too.



Either way, should you develop any of these symptoms, it is important to see your doctor: Symptoms of vulvar cancer A lasting itch

Pain or soreness

Thickened, raised, red, white or dark patches on the skin of the vulva

An open sore or growth on the skin

Burning pain when you pee

Vaginal discharge or bleeding

A mole on the vulva that changes shape or colour

A lump or swelling in the vulva.







