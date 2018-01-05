>
>
Female Cancers
Article in images









What are the symptoms of vulvar cancer?

 

- What are the symptoms of vulvar cancer?
What are the symptoms of vulvar cancer? 

There are a variety of symptoms connected to vulvar cancer, but many of them can be indicative of other conditions, too.

Either way, should you develop any of these symptoms, it is important to see your doctor: 

Symptoms of vulvar cancer

  • A lasting itch
  • Pain or soreness
  • Thickened, raised, red, white or dark patches on the skin of the vulva
  • An open sore or growth on the skin
  • Burning pain when you pee
  • Vaginal discharge or bleeding
  • A mole on the vulva that changes shape or colour
  • A lump or swelling in the vulva.

 




  
  
Samantha Fields
21/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female Cancers
Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         