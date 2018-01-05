|
|
What are the symptoms of vulvar cancer?
|
What are the symptoms of vulvar cancer?
There are a variety of symptoms connected to vulvar cancer, but many of them can be indicative of other conditions, too.
Either way, should you develop any of these symptoms, it is important to see your doctor:
Symptoms of vulvar cancer
- A lasting itch
- Pain or soreness
- Thickened, raised, red, white or dark patches on the skin of the vulva
- An open sore or growth on the skin
- Burning pain when you pee
- Vaginal discharge or bleeding
- A mole on the vulva that changes shape or colour
- A lump or swelling in the vulva.