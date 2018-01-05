How can I reduce the risk of vulvar cancer? How can I reduce the risk of vulvar cancer? There are few specific things you can do to reduce your risk of developing vulvar cancer.



You can, however, protect yourself against HPV, which is believed to be responsible for up to 40 percent of vulvar cancers.



Use a condom when having sex. And talk to your doctor about getting the HPV vaccine.



Alcohol consumption and smoking have both been linked to increased risk of vulvar cancer, too – so cutting down on both of these is one way to reduce your risk.









